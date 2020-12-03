Here’s how Tiffany Haddish dropped 40 pounds during quarantine

The actress revealed that she has been diligent about taking her vitamins and working out every day

Loading the player...

Tiffany Haddish has been focused on her fitness and the comedian recently revealed that she recently dropped 40 pounds.

“During this COVID period, I’ve lost 40 pounds,” she told PEOPLE. “I had this thought in my mind that I want the body of Flo-Jo!”

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Read More: Tiffany Haddish on Common’s Sexiest Man photoshoot: ‘I helped him with those abs’

According to Haddish, changes in her diet have made a big impact.

“I’ve been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything,” she said.

The actress revealed that she has been diligent about taking her vitamins and working out every day and reflected on how her past has shaped her current outlook.

“I was homeless and hungry – that’s like two Hs you don’t want to be! Once I got over that hump, I felt relieved. But also I felt like I must continue to work and create opportunity for others so that I don’t end up that way again,” she said. “I believed there was definitely going to be a better day, that the things that I was going through was to get me stronger for something greater. That the pain that I was feeling was all to prepare me for success.”

As an ambassador for Vitafusion Gummy Vitamins, Haddish has been raising awareness about WhyHunger’s Hungerthon on social media.

Read More: Common dishes on ‘wonderful’ relationship with Tiffany Haddish

“This is the 35th year that they’ve done it. I’m like, ‘I’m going to be a part of this.’ I wanted to see how I can contribute. In what way can I lend my platform to spread the word to help…There’s a lot of people in our country right now that are starving.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

