Trump campaign’s star witness goes viral for ‘SNL’-worthy testimony in Michigan

“I know what I saw,” Melissa Carone said at a hearing on voter fraud

Folks are having a field day laughing at Donald Trump’s star witness in one of his voter fraud cases.

Melissa Carone’s testimony went viral after she claimed she saw voter fraud while working at a poll center in Detroit, Michigan. The mother of two spoke to Republican Rep. Steven Johnson in a snarky tone as she sat in front of a House panel in Michigan on Wednesday.

Her tone was so concerning that Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani leaned over her in what looked like an effort to quiet her down, per The Washington Post.

I thought Rudy Giuliani was crazy.



Then I thought that Trump's 46-minute tirade was insane.



But the #Trump Star witness Melissa Carone in #Michigan is on another level.#SNL and Kate McKinnon will have some serious fun with this!pic.twitter.com/wrgchmHBz6 — Colonel Hardstone (@Col_Hardstone) December 3, 2020

“I know what I saw,” Carone said to Johnson, wearing a blonde updo, red lipstick, and retro black frames. “And I signed something saying if I’m wrong, I can go to prison. Did you?”

Social media users began to compare her to characters played by Cecily Strong and Victoria Jackson on Saturday Night Live, because they found her testimony so hilarious.

You all can say that woman is Victoria Jackson, and I get that. I say she's got more Cecily Strong Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started Talking to at a Party vibes. pic.twitter.com/y6c8kUTRop — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) December 3, 2020

Carone says she worked a 24-hour shift in Detroit on Election Day as IT support for Dominion Voting Systems, the company that supplies voting machines nationwide.

She filed a affidavit on Nov. 10, claiming she saw ballots illegally scanned and that some ballots were actually hidden in vans used to bring in meals for workers.

Still not convinced this isn’t a SNL character. (A judge previously declared this Trump supporter /freelance contract IT worker’s testimony “simply not credible.”) pic.twitter.com/ptsN665A0T — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 1, 2020

“Everything that happened at that TCF Center was fraud,” she said at the hearing. “Every single thing.” She also claimed that over 30,000 votes were falsely counted.

But Johnson says those numbers don’t add up.

“We’re not seeing the poll book off by 30,000 votes,” he said.

“I am a mother, I have two children, I have two degrees,” Carone told another representative. “I don’t know any woman in the world that would write an affidavit under oath just to write it. You can go to prison for this.”

Despite her assertions, a Wayne County judge said Carone’s memory of events “simply are not credible.”

