Stacey Abrams, Yara Shahidi to be honored at 2020 Trumpet Awards

EXCLUSIVE: 2020 honorees also include Naomi Campbell and Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith, as well appearances from Mariah Carey, Jesse Williams and Anthony Hamilton

(Photo: Getty Images)

Loading the player...

Bounce TV will air the 29th Annual Trumpet Awards on Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. (EST/PST). This year’s show is titled The Bounce Trumpet Awards: Stand Up, carrying on the show’s mission in honoring African Americans who have used their platform to speak on social and racial injustices.

The 2020 honorees include Stacey Abrams, Yara Shahidi, Naomi Campbell, and Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith. Entertainers that are confirmed to perform and present include Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey, Anthony Hamilton, Jesse Williams, Busta Rhymes and more.

Read More: Stacey Abrams breaks down path to Dem victory in Senate run-offs in Georgia

(Photo: Getty Images)

According to the Bounce TV press release, political figure Stacey Abrams will receive the Valor Award, for her astounding work to bring out the Georgia voter population during the 2020 election. Naomi Campbell will receive the Vanguard Award for her humanitarian work as well as speaking out against racial injustices within the modeling industry.

Yara Shahidi, who often uses her platform to inspire the next generation will receive the Trailblazer Award. Lastly, Olympic gold medalist, iconically known for raising his Black power fist during the 1968 Olympics, Tommie Smith will receive the Xernona Clayton Award of Distinction, named after the founder of the Trumpet Awards. During the ceremony, past Trumpet Award honoree Rep. John Lewis will be memorialized.

Rep. John Lewis (Photo by Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

Read More: ‘Good Trouble’ director Dawn Porter on the legacy of Rep. John Lewis

The Trumpet Awards will also be followed by the broadcast television premiere of With Drawn Arms. The documentary is produced by Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy, Little Fires Everywhere) and Oscar®, Emmy® and GRAMMY®-award winner John Legend. It follows the legacy of Tommie Smith and his protest against social injustices while receiving the gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics.

Drawn Arms was an official selection at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival where it has received rave reviews. Featured in the documentary are interviews with former President Barack Obama, Colin Kapernick and the late Rep. John Lewis who discussed Tommie’s silent protest. The film was a collaboration between Tommie Smith and artist Glenn Kaino, who co-directs with Afshin Shahidi.

The Trumpet Awards will air Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. (EST/PST) on Bounce TV with the world Broadcast Premiere Of With Drawn Arms immediately following.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

