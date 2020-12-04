Chadwick Boseman to be honored at MTV Movie & TV Awards special

The 'Black Panther' star will posthumously receive the Hero of the Ages Award

Loading the player...

Chadwick Boseman will be honored posthumously at the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards Greatest of All Time special.

Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. will present the Hero for the Ages Award which pays tribute to the Black Panther star. The award is meant to recognize the actor “whose heroism on-screen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen,” MTV said in a statement.

Read More: Fans and friends celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s life and legacy on his 44th birthday

The Greatest of All Time special will replace the network’s annual MTV Movie & TV Awards this year and will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens.

Chadwick Boseman attends the REVOLT X AT

The 90-minute special will highlight memorable moments in film and TV from the 1980s to the present and will feature previews of upcoming releases.

Boseman died in August after enduring a private, four-year battle with colon cancer. The 2021 Gotham Independent Film Awards recently announced Boseman will receive the Actor Tribute award and is also nominated for Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The Netflix adaptation of August Wilson’s play starring Viola Davis was his final film performance and will debut on the streamer on Dec. 18.

Read More: Viola Davis calls Chadwick Boseman ‘my baby’ during virtual preview of ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Victoria Alonso, Marvel Studios executive vice president, has made it clear that Marvel Studios has no intentions of using a “digital double” of Boseman in Black Panther 2.

While it’s unclear how Black Panther 2 will address the absence of its protagonist when it starts production in 2021, Alonso told Clarin that Marvel is taking its time.

“There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us,” she said. “Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.”

Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in ‘Black Panther’ (Marvel Studios)

Alonso credited Boseman’s role as T’Challa for elevating Marvel Studios as a company and said that his impact is undeniable.

Read More: MTV Entertainment Group commits $250M to content from Black, POC and female filmmakers

“Because Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together, but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history,” Alonso said. “I know that sometimes two months go by, or three months go by in production and you say, ‘Well, it was a long time.’ But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

