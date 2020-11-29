Fans and friends celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s life and legacy on his 44th birthday

'I'll always be grateful to have known him,' wrote Jimmy Fallon

Nov. 29 marks what would’ve been the 44th birthday of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman. Boseman lost his four year battle with colon cancer on Aug. 28.

Today, on his birthday, we celebrate Chadwick Boseman. We're looking back at his 2018 @MTVAwards "Best Hero" win, because he was exactly that: a true hero. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WgSsu1Gn0j — MTV (@MTV) November 29, 2020

Boseman filmed countless roles for films such as Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, 42, Marshall, and Get On Up “during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” according to a statement released by the family.

Fans and friends of the beloved actor took to social media to celebrate his life and legacy.

Marvel Studios and Disney shared a beautiful video tribute that captured moments of Boseman’s appearance as King T’Challa with the caption, “Long live the King. #WakandaForever.”

Happy birthday my friend. I know the angels are celebrating on high with you today. Miss you every day ⁦@chadwickboseman⁩ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9LIrwpTio1 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 29, 2020

Robert Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company, said on Twitter on Sunday to watch Black Panther on Disney+ to see the tribute to “someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.”

Kevin Boseman, older brother of the actor, shared a photo of flowers on Instagram with the caption: “Today is a good day to give someone their flowers.”

Honoring Chadwick Boseman today on what would’ve been his 44th birthday.



Rest in peace to a true superhero. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QBuskImPkm — Jemele Hill Is Unbothered (@JHillUnbothered) November 29, 2020

Mark Ruffalo, who played Bruce Banner in the Marvel Universe alongside Boseman, shared a clip of castmates singing Happy Birthday on the set of Avengers: Infinity War.

“Thinking of your passion, love and your light today, @ChadwickBoseman,” Ruffalo wrote. “Happy Birthday. Wishing we could travel back to this moment.”

Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 years old today. Happy Birthday King. God Bless You. Thank you for using your gift to bring light to this world. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Nv8jS2YcUE — COMMON (@common) November 29, 2020

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon shared a video of Boseman’s appearance on his show in 2018 with the actor surprising fans after viewing Black Panther.

“Thinking about Chadwick Boseman today on what would’ve been his 44th,” Fallon wrote. “I’ll always be grateful to have known him.”

Remembering Chadwick Boseman on what would’ve been his 44th birthday 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/M96V6AsyUB — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) November 29, 2020

MTV shared a 2018 clip of Boseman who won the MTV Movie Awards trophy for “Best Hero.” During his speech, he gave his award to James Shaw Jr., who made headlines for stopping a gunman at a Waffle House in Antioch, Tenn.

Happy 44th #ChadwickBoseman

Your legacy will never be forgotten 🖤

Love & Prayers for his wife, family & loved ones on this day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🕊🕊🖤

pic.twitter.com/pft04CKl0v — Jill Marie Jones (@MsJillMJones) November 29, 2020

