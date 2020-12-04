Fauci says he spends all day with federal agents due to threats of beheading

Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID's director, has been taking heat from coronavirus skeptics since the pandemic's beginning.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says threats on his life mean he has constant protection, courtesy of federal agents.

“I have federal agents that protect me. So they drive me to work, they stay here, they make sure that nobody tries to break in [to my home] and, as Steve Bannon would like, have somebody behead me,” Fauci told Huffington Post.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, looks on during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing last month at the White House. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

“I don’t socialize.” he said. “It’s my wife and I and the federal agents. We’ve sort of become like a new family unit.”

The quote was part of an article in which Fauci recounted what a day in his life is like.

America’s director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been plunged into the public eye since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, considered one of its most trustworthy scientific voices.

Fauci begins his day at 5:10 a.m. and is busy with meetings and interviews until at least 7 p.m.

Nightly, he takes a walk with his wife, Christine Grady, who is a nurse and the chief of the Department of Bioethics at the NIH Clinical Center. They are, of course, accompanied by federal agents.

In the article, Fauci also shared that he receives over a thousand emails a day. His staff screens them so they’re filtered down to a few hundred that are the most pressing.

Friday morning on NBC’s Today show, Fauci said he “said yes right on the spot” to President-elect Joe Biden when the next commander-in-chief asked him to serve in his administration as his chief medical officer and adviser on the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden said he plans to ask all Americans to commit to wearing masks for his first 100 days as one of his initial acts as president.

Fauci told Today that he thinks the unofficial mandate is “a good idea.”

