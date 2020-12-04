Rihanna pictured with A$AP Rocky for first time since relationship reveal

Rumored new-couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted walking in Harlem, bundled up against the cold temperatures.

Global superstar singer and Fenty founder Rihanna was pictured out and about with her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky, in public for the first time since their relationship was revealed earlier this week.

The new couple was spotted walking in New York City bundled up against the winter temperatures. Both were wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos of rumored new-couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are starting to surface, serving as potential proof that all that talk is true. (Photos by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET and Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

In a series of photos, they’re seen walking through Harlem.

Rihanna was dressed in a large white coat and white sweatpants and was barely recognizable as she tried to conceal herself behind a lowered black cap.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was dressed in a camouflage jacket and spotted occasionally glancing at his phone.

The newly-minted relationship was confirmed by a source to People magazine after the two were seen having a cozy dinner at The Beatrice Inn in New York City.

They’ve long been linked romantically but never with any consistency. In 2011, the rapper flavored up the remix of Rihanna’s jam, “Cockiness (Love It),” and he opened for the U.S. dates of the superstar singer’s Diamonds World Tour in 2013. She starred in the video for his single, “Fashion Killa,” the same year.

Rihanna was previously linked with billionaire Hassan Jameel, who she dated for three years, a relationship that ended in January.

Rocky’s past girlfriends include Brazilian model Daiane Sodré and reality TV star Kendall Jenner.

In August, the two were featured in a new campaign for Fenty Skin. The collaboration was shared on Instagram, and they interviewed each other in a series of flirtacious videos for Vogue and GQ.

In December of 2019, the pair walked the red carpet together at the Fashion Awards in London. Rihanna was dressed in a mint green dress from her Fenty brand, and Rocky was dressed in a black suit, also by Fenty.

