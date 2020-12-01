Rihanna officially dating A$AP Rocky, sources say

Spotted having a cozy dinner in New York City, a source told People the two are an official couple.

Longtime friends Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly romantically-involved, according to People magazine.

The couple was spotted having a cozy dinner at The Beatrice Inn in New York City, and a source told the publication the two artists are officially dating.

In this shot in Paris from June 2018, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

They’ve long been linked romantically but never with any consistency. In 2011, the rapper flavored up the remix of Rihanna’s jam, “Cockiness (Love It),” and he opened for the U.S. dates of the superstar singer’s Diamonds World Tour in 2013. She starred in the video for his single, “Fashion Killa,” the same year.

This summer, Rocky joined Rihanna for a collaboration to market her line of Fenty Skin products. In an August video for Vogue, the duo asked each other questions in a flirty interview that added more fire to the dating rumors.

Ri joked with Rocky, who was featured in the products’ promotional campaign, that her “skin type is just as complicated as men are. Y’all always try to say women are complicated, [but] it’s y’all!”

In their chat, she opened up to her dear friend about her gender-neutral, inclusive items.

“I wish the leaders of the beauty industry were a more diverse set of pioneers,” she told him, “who have not just experienced the culture but have experienced a negligence in the industry, whether it comes to their skin tone or skin type. I feel like there’s so many voids to be filled, and we will only know that by the pioneers that have experienced these voids and the lack of their representation in the industry.”

Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty have racked up more than $570 million in sales since their founding in 2008. Those companies, along with her lingerie line Savage x Fenty, are putting Rihanna on pace to reach billionaire status.



She was previously linked with billionaire Hassan Jameel, who she dated for three years, a relationship that ended in January.

Rocky’s past girlfriends include Brazilian model Daiane Sodré and reality TV star Kendall Jenner.

