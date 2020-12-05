DeMar DeRozan confronts home intruder, chases him off

'I grew up in Compton, California, I've been through worse,' said DeRozan

Loading the player...

San Antonio Spurs player DeMar DeRozan confronted and chased an intruder out of his Los Angeles home after the man came close to the athlete’s children.

TMZ reported that an intruder entered DeRozan’s home on Nov. 19 and travelled upstairs into a playroom where his children were.

After hearing the commotion, DeRozan went to the area where he came “face-to-face” with the man. The 31-year-old, who is 6’6″ and weighs 220 pounds proceeded to “chase the man out of his house,” according to a source.

Read More: Jeremih released from hospital after coronavirus battle

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the man, named Justin Berquist, fled the area but would return to DeRozan’s gated community later. The intruder then made an attempt to break back into the community until security apprehended him and called the police.

According to TMZ, the suspect revealed to police that his intended target was reality television star Kylie Jenner, but he made a mistake.

Jenner reportedly filed a restraining order on Friday against Bergquist who broke into her home in November.

DeMar DeRozan confirming TMZ report about confronting an intruder at his Los Angeles area home: "Everything is good. I grew up in Compton, California, I've been through worse." #Spurs — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) December 5, 2020

Sports reporter Tom Orsborn shared a quote from DeRozan on Twitter. “Everything is good. I grew up in Compton, California, I’ve been through worse,” the athlete said.

ESPN writer Justin Tinsley tweeted about the incident, saying, “Vince Staples said years ago DeMar DeRozan ain’t the one to step to for a reason.”

Definitely happy he and his family are good though. That’s beyond a blessing. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) December 5, 2020

Read More: Judge: Trump administration must take new DACA applications

DeRozan also spoke out on Saturday to downplay rumors about his unhappiness with the San Antonio Spurs and his interest in being traded during the 2020 NBA offseason, according to the Bleacher Report.

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs warms up before a NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images)

“If something doesn’t come out of my mouth, I advise don’t believe it,” DeRozan said.

Yahoo Sports reported in March that the Spurs shooting guard would want out of his $27.7 million contract if he couldn’t agree on an extension with the team by June. The NBA shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic pushed the off-season to November.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

