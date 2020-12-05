Jeremih released from hospital after coronavirus battle

'I would like to thank God,' said Jeremih

TMZ has reported that R&B singer Jeremih was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Friday, and is at home recovering from a weeks-long battle with COVID-19.

According to ABC7, Jeremih’s mother, Gwenda Starling, was with him when he walked out of the hospital. Starling said walking is a major accomplishment for her son after his life-threatening health crisis.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful,” the Chicago-based singer told TMZ.

He went on to say, “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support. I’m getting stronger everyday and look forward to spending time with my sons. I would also like to thank all my fans and people all over the world who have prayed for me.”

As TMZ reported, things were looking pretty bleak for Jeremih last month, and it seemed like he might not make it. Weeks ago, the singer was on a ventilator in ICU when 50, Chance and others asked for prayers on his behalf.

At that time, 50 Cent didn’t mince words regarding the seriousness of Jeremih’s illness. He let the public know that Jeremih was suffering from COVID and was sick enough to be admitted to the Chicago hospital’s ICU.

After Jeremih’s recovery, Chance the Rapper took to social media on Dec. 3 and expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of prayers for the singer.

Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020

“Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony,” Chance wrote on his Twitter page.

