LaTanya Young, the oldest daughter of music mogul Dr. Dre, has stated that it’s been 17 years since she’s seen her father.

The Daily Mail reports that Young, 37, puts partial blame for their estranged status on Nicole Young, Dre’s longtime wife with whom he is currently divorcing.

Young is one of three daughters that Dre, 55, whose real name is Andre Young, shares with former girlfriend Lisa Johnson. Dre and Johnson broke up when LaTanya Young was five. Since that time, she’s had little contact with her father, stating that she had to go through middle men to get in touch with her him. Dre is one of hip hop’s most prolific music producers.

“I hated going through third parties. If I needed him, I’d have to go to the studio and get bombarded and talked to by his security,” Young stated in an interview with DailyMailTV. “I would have to go through his accountant or his right-hand man. I would never know whether he got my messages. I have never had a direct line to him.”

Young is a mother of four and has struggled financially throughout her adult life. She says that her father once offered to pay her college tuition, but it never came to pass.

LaTanya Young

“I was on assistance for a while. It’s embarrassing to say,” she said.

Although Dre has a reported net worth north of $800 million, Young says that she doesn’t want any financial assistance from her father. She is currently studying to be a nurse and only wants a chance to repair their personal relationship.

“I really just want to have closure. I just want to be able to spend time with my father,” she said.

Young says that Dre’s marriage to Nicole Young proved to be a hinderance in her attempts to get closer to her father over the years.

“She was very standoffish and mysterious,” she stated. “I got the impression she didn’t care to know any of us.”

Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and wife Nicole Young attend the 2016 premiere of Sony Pictures Classics’ “Miles Ahead” in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

She even recalled one incident from her teenage years when Nicole Young denied her and her youngest sister, Ashley Young, from coming through the gate of Dre’s home.

“She asked us what we were doing there and said that he was sleeping, and she threatened to call the police on us,” LaTanya Young explained.

With the divorce pending, LaTanya was hoping that Dre would be more receptive to fixing their relationship.

“I thought that after Nicole was out of the family, things would be better,” she said.

