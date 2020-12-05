Security camera captures woman ambushed, shot in SUV while leaving Michigan condo

The woman barely escaped a surprise attack by a man who remains on the loose

On Nov. 28, a woman in Sterling Heights, Michigan, was ambushed in her car by a gunman who targeted her as she departed her residence.

Video footage from the home’s surveillance camera captured the encounter.

As seen in the video, the woman was seen exiting a condo, walked out by another woman, and entering her SUV.

As she backed out of the parking space, a pickup truck pulled out of a parking slot on the other side of the parking, intentionally blocking her path. A man then exited the driver’s seat, shooting at the woman as she pulled away. After shooting at the SUV a total of eight times, he got back into his pickup truck and pursued her.

The woman then returned to the condo in her car, parking it on the grass in front of the front door and ran back into the home with the other woman, crying out that she had been shot.

“He shot me! I’m shot!” she can be heard saying.

The pickup truck returned shortly after she had went back inside of her home in Park Place condominiums, a suburb north of Detroit.

The incident was captured on the Wyze Video Doorbell. The vidoe has made rounds on social media.

DETROIT: Parking lot shooting at Sterling Heights condo caught on surveillance camera.pic.twitter.com/W9tSkqOTQN — KOT News ™ (@TheKOTNews) December 2, 2020

The Daily Mail reports that the woman’s injures are not life-threatening. Sterling Heights Police Lt. Mario Bastianelli said that the woman is fortunate that she wasn’t killed.

“That’s just the grace of God that she wasn’t killed,” Bastianelli told WJBK-TV. “That’s just very close range and the fact that he missed, it’s a miracle.”

The identity of the woman has not been disclosed at this time and police say that the shooter is still at large.

“This guy had every intent of trying to murder her that day,” Bastianelli said while reviewing the video footage. “He’s sitting, waiting and watching.”

Police have not yet confirmed if there was any previous relationship of any kind between the woman and the shooter, and say that the “motive to the shooting” is still under investigation.

