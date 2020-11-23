Police looking for shooter after 7 people shot at NYC sweet 16

A 20-year-old party attendee succumbed to her gunshot wounds

A sweet 16 party turned deadly on Sunday night after someone opened fire on the crowd in Brooklyn.

The party was held at a hall on Liberty Avenue. Due to the large crowd, the event eventually moved to a building down the street.

(Credit: Pixabay)

At 9 p.m. while outside of the new venue, a 17-year-old-boy was shot in the leg. The boy was an attendee at the party according to the police, CNN reported.

According to CNN, investigators say the shooting began outside of the building but shots were fired into the event hall, with some bullets reaching the third floor. The reason for the shooting is unclear, but police did receive a number of 911 calls. When the police finally arrived, they found that seven people had gunshot wounds.

All of the victims were taken to local hospitals and a 20-year-old party attendee succumbed to her gunshot wounds.

Still shaken by the mass shooting that happened last night, less than 50 feet from where my baby was sleeping. And it was at a sweet 16 party. 1 dead, 6 injured. All victims between 14yrs – 20 yrs old. I'm sad, and angry. I wish our lives mattered to each other more. 😔 — Michelle Okeke (@aflackchron) November 23, 2020

The police are currently looking for suspects, but from what they were able to note at the scene and from witnesses, there may have been more than one shooter or at least more than one gun involved in the crime.

According to the New York Times, New York saw a surge in gun violence starting in the summer. Some officials say that economic hardship, regulations on police, and COVID-19 complications may have contributed to the increase.

“I have been studying this for a long time,” said Christopher Herrmann, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “I have never seen that much of an increase ever.”

