Singer Victoria Monét announces her pregnancy on Instagram

Monét recently received two nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Loading the player...

Singer/songwriter Victoria Monét has announced on Instagram that she’s expecting her first child.

Monét, 27, shared gorgeous photos of herself in a sparkling headpiece and skirt with her belly exposed. “I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen…Mom,” she wrote.

“Two hearts beat inside of me now…That’s more love. Two brains and two souls…that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work,” Monét continued. “This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!”

Read More: 5 magical, melanated holiday films to watch this weekend

She marveled on the new milestone and dedicated the post to her unborn child, saying, “You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always.”

Singer Jojo reacted to the news, saying, “So so so so so happy for you Victoria!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😍”

Singers Chloe x Halle wrote: “OH MY GOODNESS!!!! you look out of this world 😍😍😍😍 congrats.”

🤎👶🏽🤎 made with love pic.twitter.com/8fldqXDq25 — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) December 5, 2020

Though Monét has been private regarding her love life, in a interview with Gay Times, she referenced coming out as bisexual on Twitter in November 2018 after admitting she “fell in love with a girl” while she was in a relationship with her then boyfriend.

“I was venting about it and someone tweeted me back saying ‘Did you just come out?’ and I was like ‘I think so,'” Monét said. “But it wasn’t planned, it was a defiant moment. I felt like I should be myself.”

The Georgia native released her debut album Jaguar in August and submitted it for GRAMMY consideration for 2021.

Read More: Student loan payments suspended through the end of January 2021

Monét received two nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards: Record of the Year for her work on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and Album of the Year for her work on “Thank U, Next.”

She was also nominated for a 2020 Soul Train Award for Best New Artist, the Ashford & Simpson’s Songwriter Award and Songwriter of The Year for for “Do It” by Chloe x Halle.

Monét’s songwriting talent led her to work with musical artists such as T.I. Chris Brown, Fifth Harmony, Nas, Chrisette Michele, Brandy, and Selena Gomez.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

