5 magical, melanated holiday films to watch this weekend

Check out our holiday film list below

This weekend is the perfect time to get into the holiday spirit and there are tons of new films to help you get ready for Christmas.

Check out our list of five new films that feature beautiful, Black talent and all of the holiday movie magic you’re looking for this time of year.

A Christmas Surprise

BET will debut the new holiday film that stars Wendy Raquel Robinson, Keesha Sharp, Will Blagrove, Katelynn Bennett, and Mustapha Slack on December 5.

Synopsis: A self-made businesswoman gets a Christmas surprise when her daughter returns from college with big news — she’s engaged! Now the holiday is thrown into chaos as she deals with her less-than-impressive soon-to-be son-in law, his overbearing mother, and an impending wedding.

Time for Us To Come Home for Christmas

Hallmark has a delightful new holiday flick rolling out as part of its annual “Miracles of Christmas” programming event. Leon stars alongside Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar in Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas.

Synopsis: Five guests receive special invites to spend Christmas at the cozy Snowfall Inn. Sarah (Chabert), back home to settle her mother’s affairs, believes the trip is a gift from her Seattle law firm. Karen, a divorcee on her own for the holidays won her stay in a contest. Jasper (Leon), a widower and musician, is there because he believes his wife had booked the trip.

However, when they soon discover that their invites came in the same red envelopes, sender unknown, it becomes clear to Sarah that a Christmas-tery is afoot. Soon, they are joined by Owen, his teenaged daughter Cassidy, and someone from Karen’s past. With help from the inn’s handsome owner, Ben (Huszar), Sarah works to uncover the mysterious connection she and the other guests share. In the process, she finds herself falling for Ben and they all discover that home is more than a place. Premieres December 5.

Christmas Dilemma

Essence Atkins will make her directorial debut when Christmas Dilemma premieres on TV One on December 6. The holiday film stars BJ Britt (Being Mary Jane, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Brittany Hall, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Christopher B. Duncan.

Synopsis: The film follows a newlywed couple Jay (Britt) and Monica (Hall) as they struggle to decide which set of in-laws they should join for their first Christmas. Unbeknownst to them, the decision is made for them when their families show up at their home unexpectedly. Drama ensues as the in-laws clash, long-lost relatives decide to make an appearance, and Jay’s grandmother joins the holiday festivities accompanied her caretaker who just happens to be Jay’s gorgeous ex-girlfriend.

A Very Vivica Christmas

Vivica A. Fox is holding it down as the Queen of Christmas flicks with an all-day lineup of her holiday films on December 6. The special will include A Wedding for Christmas, A Husband for Christmas, A Christmas Cruise and Christmas Matchmakers and will wrap up with her latest holiday film, Christmas Together.

Synopsis: Christmas Together follows the relationship of a brokenhearted New York painter and a West Coast widower during the holiday season. Their bond grows thanks in large part to the latter’s young daughter.

A New York Christmas Wedding

This new film streaming now on Netflix stars Nia Fairweather, Chris Noth, Cooper Koch, Adriana DeMeo, and Tyra Ferrell and was written and directed by Otoja Abit.

Synopsis: As her Christmas Eve wedding draws near, Jennifer Ortiz (Fairweather) is visited by Azrael, an angel of death, and shown what could have been if she hadn’t denied her true feelings for her childhood best friend.

