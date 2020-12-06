Ava DuVernay developing DC Comics ‘Naomi’ series for the CW

'We can't wait to see these stories come to life,' wrote DC Comics on Twitter

Loading the player...

Deadline reported that director Ava DuVernay’s latest television project is an adaptation of DC Comics’ teenage superhero story Naomi. Arrow writer and co-executive producer Jill Blankenship will also join the project as writer and executive producer.

Naomi follows the story of a young Black girl named Naomi McDuffie from a small northwestern town to the multiverse. Naomi searches to find the origin of a supernatural event while discovering her superhero abilities.

Thanks @DCComics for believing in the vision. Barda. Zee Hernandez. Now, Naomi. The third DC project for @ARRAYNow. Working hard to bring these ladies to the screen. Thanks to @BrianMBendis @DavidWalker1201 + my writing partner Jill Blankenship for joining me on NAOMI. Love her. pic.twitter.com/0ZXoGYsOik December 4, 2020

DuVernay shared the news on Twitter, thanking DC Comics for “believing in the vision.” She also noted that the new series is the third DC project coming out of her production company, Array.

Read More: Teyana Taylor may call it quits from the music industry

The first Naomi comic, created by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and illustrated by artist Jamal Campbell, came out in March 2019 and was called Naomi #1, according to Fandom.

I cannot find the right gif to properly express my over the top joy. I guess i'll just have to use words and stuff! 🙂 YAY!!! — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) December 4, 2020

Bendis reacted to the news on Twitter, saying, “I cannot find the right gif to properly express my over the top joy. I guess I’ll just have to use words and stuff! YAY!!!”

We can't wait to see these stories come to life 💙 — DC (@DCComics) December 4, 2020

DC Comics responded, “We can’t wait to see these stories come to life.”

I’m so grateful that my kids get to grow up in a world where you and @ARRAYNow exist. https://t.co/itnBJ7daVk — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 5, 2020

Many comic book fans and celebrities voiced their excitement. Kerry Washington said she was “grateful” that her children “get to grow up in a world where you and @ArrayNow exist.”

Read More: New Jersey community rallies behind Black-owned bookstore following racist threat

The acclaimed filmmaker continues to dominate in television. She is currently working on Queen Sugar and Cherish The Day on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

She serves as an executive producer of NBC’s Sovereign and was recently announced to be producing and HBO Max series DMZ.

DuVernay made history in 2018 after becoming the first Black female director to oversee a $100 million budget film with the adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

