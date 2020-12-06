Hawaii offers free round trip opportunity to remote workers

Hawaii is looking to fill the tourism gap caused the coronavirus pandemic

Hawaii is offering free round trip plane tickets to Oahu for out-of-state remote workers who wish to temporarily live and work there. The initiative is an effort to help contribute to the state’s economy which was impacted by COVID-19.

According to CNN, the state has launched a temporary residency program called “Movers and Shakas.” The program is currently accepting applications until December 15. Lodging benefits will also be provided for the 50 qualified participants who are chosen.

The flights will be provided by Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines and participants in the program will also get to choose from five hotel options including luxury hotels Prince Waikiki and Outrigger Waikiki, according to the website.

The “Mover and Shakas” program asks for participants to commit to contributing both time and skills several hours per week to their local nonprofit partners including Hawaii Literacy, Girl Scouts of Hawaii and the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii to help boost the economy.

Business Wire reports that in exchange for their community contributions, participants will receive exclusive discounts on monthly accommodations, restaurants, tourist attractions, and other services they need during their temporary stay.

In a press release, Jason Higa, CEO of FCH Enterprises and the man who helped spearhead the program, said Hawaii is looking to fill the tourism gap caused by the decreased number of visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now that many people have the choice to work remotely, there’s an opportunity for former local residents to return home and for out-of-state individuals and families to live and work from Hawaii for a longer period of time,” Higa said.

“We believe this program will attract many former Hawaii residents and professionals seeking a safe, warm environment to continue living their normal lives while contributing to the Hawaii community.”

