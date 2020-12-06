Ohio deputy sheriff fatally shoots 23-year-old man during fugitive search

Tamala Cain, the victim's mother, says her son was shot three times in the back; investigation opens

A young man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy on Friday as the officer searched for a fugitive in Columbus, Ohio.

WSYX-TV reports that law enforcement gave chase to the man after he was seen driving down the street while waving a gun.

The Franklin County deputy sheriff was working in the northeast part of the city with the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, an entity of the U.S. Marshals, in search of a suspect on the run when the victim drove down the road while waving a firearm.

That’s when the deputy sheriff went after the man, according to Pete Tobin, the U.S. Marshal on hand.

“He was seen driving down the street waving a gun,” Tobin told the local news outlet. “That’s when the deputy, at some point after that, he confronted him. And it went badly.”

According to Columbus police, the deputy shot the man after he exited his vehicle.

According to WCMH-TV, the man was taken to Riverside Hospital, where he died. The Marshal’s office stated that the man pulled his gun once he exited the vehicle, adding that the victim was not nor was he related to the suspect.

The deceased man’s name has not been disclosed, but it’s been confirmed that he was 23 years old.

The victim’s mother, Tamala Cain, made a statement, indicating her son had no prior criminal record, was licensed to carry his weapon and believes he was shot in the back, but officials have not confirmed the claim.

“Police shot him in the back three times through the door,” Cain said. “He doesn’t have any warrants, he’s never been in trouble in his life.”

The Columbus Police Department as well as the Franklin County prosecutor’s office will be investigating the shooting.

