Ciara, La La Anthony help Vanessa Bryant celebrate Bianka’s 4th birthday

Ciara shared a sweet picture of her toddler daughter inside a baby blue and silver balloon carriage with Bianka.

The celebrity friends of Vanessa Bryant were on hand to help her and her family celebrate daughter Bianka Bella’s fourth birthday Dec. 5.

Bryant went all out with one of her famous Disney-inspired birthday parties. This year featured a Cinderella theme for her second youngest child.

Actress LaLa Anthony and singer Ciara attend the Revlon x Ciara launch event at Refinery Hotel in New York City back in 2016. They were on hand for a more-recent birthday celebration for Vanessa Bryant’s daughter. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Revlon)

Bryant celebrated the first birthday of Capri “Koko Bean” Bryant this summer with a Disney-inspired princess cake created by Los Angeles baker Sweet Lady Jane.

Best friends Ciara and LaLa Anthony, with their children, joined in the more-recent fun. Ciara shared a picture of Bianka and her three-year-old daughter, Sienna Wilson, inside a balloon carriage.

The three friends have remained close since the January passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter with Vanessa, in a helicopter crash.

The trio recently took a trip together to Mexico, where they enjoyed a family getaway.

Bryant shared pictures of the birthday shindig’s events, which included an art station where the guests painted a portrait of Cinderella’s carriage. She also shared a fun video of the grown-ups playing a competitive game of musical chairs.

The proud mom shared a photo on social media, where she wrote, “Happy 4th Birthday Bianka! We love you sooooooo much. You bring so much sunshine to our days.”

She included love from the child’s deceased father and sister in the post, writing, “God bless you, baby girl. Love, Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi, and Koko.”

On Thanksgiving, the widow shared a message about the first time she met her husband. “Love at first sight 11/27/99 #21,” she captioned a lovely post of them at Disneyland.

Bryant has been more active on Instagram, sharing pictures of her family in the months since Kobe’s passing. She also recently shared a photo of her new tattoo, with the names of all her family members, on her foot.

Kobe Bryant has been honored several times over the year since his passing, including a memorial event from the Los Angeles Lakers just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. He will also be posthumously inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in May 2021, entering alongside fellow playing greats Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

