Michigan lawmaker told she’ll be ‘hanging from the gallows’ in threatening voicemails

Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson shared the death threats she received on social media

Loading the player...

Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson released voicemails in which her life was threatened, including one that insisted she would hang “from the gallows.”

The Black lawmaker was on a panel last week that heard testimony from former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is now serving as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. He alleged voter fraud in the battleground state at the hearing but there was no credible proof of these claims provided.

Read More: Armed protesters swarm Michigan secretary of state’s home over election results

The Detroit Democrat accused the witnesses providing testimony of lying.

Rep. Cynthia Johnson (Credit: Rep. Johnson)

“You’re allowing people to come here and lie,” Johnson told Republican Committee Chair Matt Hall.

Johnson was cited for being out of order twice for her admonishment that the witnesses be placed under oath. Over the weekend, she shared on Facebook death threats she’s received following the hearing. One caller vowed she would “pay” for her role in the panel.

“You should be swinging from a (expletive) rope you Democrat,” a partial voicemail stated.

Another threat declared, “Your time is coming… from the (expletive) gallows you’ll be hanging.”

Read More: Trump campaign’s star witness goes viral for ‘SNL’-worthy testimony in Michigan

Johnson shared other horrifying messages and refused to cower in fear. She wanted to expose the calls that were coming from various parts of the country.

“New call attempts to my personal phone😂😂😂and if a message was left, I’ll make them famous! Note: A couple of legit calls,” she posted.

President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of Michigan and has a 154,000 vote lead over Trump. theGrio previously reported that Michigan certified Biden as the winner despite two Republican legislators, William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, initially refusing to do so.

Over the weekend, Saturday Night Live parodied the hearing, which went viral because one of the star witnesses, Melissa Carone. She claimed to have seen illegal ballots being scanned, although her testimony was deemed “not credible” by a judge.

I thought Rudy Giuliani was crazy.



Then I thought that Trump's 46-minute tirade was insane.



But the #Trump Star witness Melissa Carone in #Michigan is on another level.#SNL and Kate McKinnon will have some serious fun with this!pic.twitter.com/wrgchmHBz6 — Colonel Hardstone (@Col_Hardstone) December 3, 2020

State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky expressed her reservations given the death threats that have been sent to politicians.

“The SNL skit was amusing, I guess, but last night my caucus was trying to figure out how to keep those on that committee safe from the deluge of death threats they’re receiving,” Pohutsky, a fellow Democrat, tweeted Saturday. “I’m sorry to be a bummer and I’m glad people enjoyed the skit, but the reality of it is heinous.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

