Virginia governor signs Breonna’s Law, banning no-knock warrants

Virginia is the third sate to ban no-knock search warrants which led to death of Breonna Taylor

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed Breonna’s Law on Monday which will ban police from using no-knock search warrants in the state.

The law is named after Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT who was shot and killed by Louisville, Kentucky police on March 13 after they executed a botched no-knock raid, NBC 12 reports. The measure was passed after a special session in Virginia’s legislature and co-sponsored by Senator Mamie Lockat and Del. Lashrecse D. Aird, D-Petersburg.

Breonna Taylor, 26, was killed by Louisville police on March 13. (Photo: Family of Breonna Taylor)

Formally known as House Bill 5099, it will prohibit police from bursting into a home or business to conduct a search without announcing their presence first. The final vote was 56-41 in the House, USA Today reports.

Northam was joined by members of Taylor’s family, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Senator Lockat at the signing which was streamed on Facebook. The governor noted that the family did not want “notoriety” but wanted to “make sure” that other families did not suffer similar losses. He also invoked the names of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery as catalysts for change and to have everyone treated more fairly, especially in criminal justice.

“We’re here today because when the country saw what happened in March, people said, ‘that’s wrong, you need to do something,” Gov. Northam said. “I want you to know that we are taking action here in Virginia. Today we are taking a step forward to make sure other families don’t suffer the same loss the Taylor family has suffered.”

The new measure will mandate that search warrants can only be served during daylight hours. There will be an exception if law enforcement can show a judge just cause as to why a no-knock warrant has to be conducted outside of daytime hours.

Furthermore, the law will not be applied to authorities seeking the withdrawal of blood from a subject as those can be served anytime.

“We are working to make our systems work better and treat everyone more fairly, especially in our criminal justice system,” Gov. Northam said.

Northam’s office announced in October that he signed the landmark law and other measures enacted for the purpose of police reform.

🚨Today with the adoption of the HB 5099 conference report by the #VAleg, Virginia will soon join Oregon and Florida, leading in fully banning the terrorizing police tactic of no-knock search warrants!🚨 The power of #BreonnaTaylor's life is undeniable and will be felt forever! pic.twitter.com/IFjCT2bsdY October 14, 2020

Virginia is now the third state to ban the tactic after Florida and Oregon. Kentucky and Pennsylvania are also considering similar legislation.

Watch the press conference below.

