Nipsey Hussle’s estate assessed at more than $4M

The late rap star had several million dollars in assets, legal documents show

Loading the player...

According to documents filed by his estate, Nipsey Hussle had significant assets at the time of his death.

The late rapper’s belongings, including the inventory of his trademark portfolio, shares of companies he owned, and personal items, are estimated to be valued at $4.1M, per TMZ.

READ MORE: Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer Eric Holder’s trial postponed due to COVID

During his lifetime, the self-made millionaire preferred to secure deals he could maintain ownership in.

The Marathon Clothing brand, of which he reportedly owned 25% of the company, is valued at more than $270K.

His record label All Money In No Money Out, Inc., created in 2010, was worth more than $2M. Hussle’s debut major-label release, Victory Lap, was recorded under that imprint in partnership with Atlantic Records.

Hussle’s trademarks for his likeness, name, voice, signature, and other entities are worth $913K, according to TMZ.

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London 2019 (Getty Images)

But surprisingly, Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, did not own real estate though it is unknown if there are real estate holdings that are owned by any of the entities named as part of the estate.

According to Complex, Hussle’s partner Lauren London with whom he shared a 4-year-old son, Kross Ermias Asghedom, will control their son’s portion of the estate. The other half will be guided by his family who has guardianship of his daughter, 12-year-old Emani Asghedom, from a previous relationship.

Read More: Lauren London adds new Nipsey Hussle tattoo based on a note he once wrote her

As theGrio previously reported, Nipsey’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, will not be going to trial anytime soon. He must return to court on Jan. 21 to see when the trial may proceed – as it has already been delayed for at least 90 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Holder is accused of fatally shooting Hussle on March 31, 2019 outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. The motive is alleged to be because Hussle warned the gang-affiliated acquaintance that people in the area believed he was a ‘snitch.’

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

