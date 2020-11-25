Lauren London adds new Nipsey Hussle tattoo based on a note he once wrote her

The actress has gotten a second tattoo dedicated to the late Los Angeles rap star who was gunned down in 2019

Lauren London has been mostly quiet since the death of her partner Nipsey Hussle in March 2019. She’s made a few public appearances and posted on social media mostly to share family milestones like she and Nipsey’s son Kross‘s fourth birthday in August. She’s also provided updates on Hussle’s Marathon Clothing company and photos in memory of the late rap star who was gunned down at just 33-years-old in front of his South Central Los Angeles store.

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London 2019 (Getty Images)

A few weeks after his passing, London showed a tattoo she’d gotten with the rapper’s face on her forearm, that said God Will Rise underneath. She captioned it “Real Love Never Dies When you see me, you will always see him,” and the hashtags #LoveYouHussle #TMC for The Marathon Continues an ode both to the line and his life philosophy.

London now has another tattoo in homage to the Eritrean-American rap star, born Ermais Ashghedom. As reported by Revolt, her tattoo artist Stevie Wiebe posted the new tattoo Tuesday on his Instagram page. It was inspired by a note Hussle once wrote to London. The new tattoo says ‘2 Lauren you my heart Love you more -Ermias.’

London has said little to the public about how she’s handling Hussle’s death although she quickly denied rumors that she was dating Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after he’d seemed to hint at a flirtation. This past June, London also appeared on Red Table Talk to talk about gun violence and about educating her two sons on how to deal with the police. London shares an 11-year-old son, Cameron, with Lil Wayne.

London told Jada Pinkett Smith when describing her experiences talking to young women at an anti-violence organization Life Camp, who’d also been impacted by guns, “Trauma feels so lonely,” she said. “Just in talking to them they gave me so much more than what I feel like I gave to them…they gave me their stories and their rawness and it made me not feel so alone.”

Watch the entire Red Table Talk episode below:

