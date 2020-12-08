500 people attend Trey Songz concert, club cited for virus violations

The venue was cited by officials for improper conduct, disorderly activities, and violating its liquor permit.

In Columbus, Ohio, a venue hosted an R&B concert, which hosted 500 people despite the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, singer Trey Songz performed for a large crowd in violation of COVID-19 mandates. The Ohio Investigative Unit cited the east-side nightclub Aftermath for “egregious violations” of public health orders.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein informed the news outlet he believed the images he saw of the concert were from another year.

“I honestly thought that it was from 2019, that there was no way an establishment would act like that, during a pandemic that threatens our entire community, with utter disregard for public health standards,” Klein said to the Dispatch.

He continued, “They’ve violated every law and norm in place to protect against COVID.”

Undercover OIU agents observed a crowded dance floor, bar area, and table sections. According to the report, guests did not social distance and both attendees and bartenders did not wear face masks. Bottles of alcohol were shared between different groups of people.

Instagram user @iam_cash, uploaded video footage of the party. According to their bio, they can be contacted for section seating at the venue.

The Dispatch reported Aftermath is not the first to be cited for coronavirus offenses. Klein has filed orders against six nightlife establishments this year, half in the Ohio State University campus area.

The investigative unit report some cases to local and state authorities where penalties include fines, and suspension, or revocation of liquor permits.

“Now is the time to buckle down. I know that people are frustrated and want to return to normalcy,” he said. “But there’s really no excuse to not know the dangers of COVID by now, and the consequences of violating the rules put in place to protect us.”

In Ohio, COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly. NBC 4 reported that as of Monday, Dec. 7, a total of 484,297 positive cases of coronavirus have been counted in the Buckeye state. This includes 29, 569 hospitalizations and 7,022 deaths.

The state currently has a curfew of 10 pm, which is set to expire this week, however, Governor Mike DeWine has extended the mandate.

theGrio reported Trey Songz himself battled COVID-19. He revealed his positive diagnosis on Instagram.

“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” he said according to the report. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course; I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically, and this time it, unfortunately, came back positive.”

