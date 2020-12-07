People tested for virus at NJ lab urged to take new test after FBI raid

Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory, located in Ventnor, was using rapid finger-prick blood tests to check for COVID-19.

A laboratory in New Jersey was raided by the FBI, and the agency is urging people who were tested for COVID-19 there to get new tests.

The lab, located in Ventnor, was using “rapid” finger-prick blood tests to test for the virus, but the FDA has not approved that test for diagnosis. It is commonly used to detect antibodies.

According to the FBI, finger prick blood tests can detect COVID-19 antibodies, but only saliva or nasal tests should be used to diagnose active cases of coronavirus. (Photo by Luis Alvarenga/Getty Images/Getty Images)

In a public service announcement, officials from FBI Newark wrote, “If you were recently tested for COVID-19 at Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory, located at 6715 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor, N.J., you are urged to be retested as soon as possible. Also, if you were tested using a finger prick blood test at that location, please contact the FBI at NK-Victim-Assistance@FBI.gov.”

They noted that responses to requests for information are “voluntary but would be useful in a federal investigation.”

NBC10 of Philadelphia broke the story but could not confirm exactly why the lab was raided.

Brian Strahl, a Ventnor business owner, said he didn’t trust the results his employees got at the lab. He later urged his employees to be re-tested at a local urgent care center.

“I think giving fake inaccurate tests just makes a bad situation 10 times worse,” he said. “Because you’re putting … people at risk, and you’re also giving people a false sense of security. I think it’s horrible.”

Jodie Kirsch, a New York City resident who was tested at the site, told the station she found it odd the company didn’t take credit card payments.

“I had to pay cash or Venmo,” she said.

The two most common tests for coronavirus are a nasal swab and a rapid saliva swab.

Last month, the FDA approved the first at-home test for coronavirus by Lucira. The single-use test retails for $50 and is available with a prescription. It is authorized for individuals aged 14 and older.

