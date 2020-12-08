Trump passed on more vaccines doses, shots won’t be provided until July

A new report revealed the current administration never confirmed a deal for supplies from Pfizer beyond the initial 100 million doses.

Loading the player...

The vaccine against COVID-19 may not be issued as quickly as projected due to a shortage in stock.

According to The Washington Post, President Donald Trump did not secure vaccines from Pfizer beyond an initial 100 million doses which may hinder previously set plans. Additional doses of the vaccine may not be available until June or July, due to other countries purchasing supplies. The outlet reported the White House Administration, however, does not show worry.

Read More: UK gives 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses as virus cases surge

Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, was the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine earlier today.



“If I can do it … so can you,” she says. pic.twitter.com/26zxoYs3aK — Complex (@Complex) December 8, 2020

“I’m not concerned about our ability to buy vaccines to offer to all of the American public,” Gen. Paul Ostrowski, who oversees Operation Warp Speed, the government’s initiative to expedite vaccine development, said to the Post. “It’s clear that Pfizer made plans with other countries. Many have been announced. We understand those pieces.”

theGrio reported Pfizer sought emergency use of its vaccine in the United States with hopes to begin vaccinating citizens this month. The report estimated about 25 million doses may become available in December, 30 million in January, and 35 million more in February and March.

“Our work to deliver a safe and effective vaccine has never been more urgent,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement according to the report.

Pfizer officials suggested to Operation Warp Speed purchase 200 million doses, or enough of the two-shot regimen for 100 million people, however, the initiative decided to commit to half the amount, according to the Post. When approval of the vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration neared, officials reached out to purchase more, however, the pharmaceutical company had already sold the doses to other countries.

“Anyone who wanted to sell us … without an [FDA] approval, hundreds of millions of doses back in July and August, was just not going to get the government’s money,” said a senior administration official to the Washington Post.

Read More: Trump personally asked Pa. speaker to change election results

According to theGrio, the contract the United States signed with Pfizer in July secured the $1.95 billion purchase with Americans able to receive the vaccine for free once approved by the FDA.

The New York Times reported the offer made by Pfizer was for additional vaccines besides the 100 million doses. Pfizer is now reportedly in negotiations with the administration to supply more of its vaccine. According to the report, Warp Speed and Pfizer continue to communicate regularly, and deals with both Pfizer and Moderna could be decided on soon.

“We are confident that we will have 100 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine as agreed to in our contract, and beyond that, we have five other vaccine candidates, including 100 million doses on the way from Moderna,” a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said to the Times.

FDA reviewers said the vaccine has “a favorable safety profile, with no specific safety concerns.” The main side effects are injection-site pain or flu-like reactions which the FDA said were only considered severe in less than 5% of participants, the theGrio reported.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

