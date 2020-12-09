GOP senator may challenge Electoral College results in Congress

'I'm not ready to just close and slam the book on this thing.'

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) wants to challenge the Electoral College results next month when Congress formally certifies the vote.

As chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Johnson cites “irregularities” within the 2020 election as a reason to challenge the results of the Electoral College.

“I would say it depends on what we found out. I need more information. The American people need more information. I’m not ready to just close and slam the book on this thing and go ‘OK, let’s walk away from it,” Johnson told reporters when asked if he plans to dispute the election results, The Hill reported.

The senator has the support of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) who said he too will challenge the Electoral College results from being certified by Congress. Brooks said he privately spoke with 10 senators who were “cautiously optimistic” in joining his efforts.

Although most mainstream GOP senators have dismissed challenging results of the election, Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said “any one senator would probably feel comfortable doing that.”

On Tuesday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) condemned the push by House Republicans to challenge the Electoral College vote in Congress.

“Madness,” Romney told reporters. “This is madness. We have a process. Recounts are appropriate. Going to the court is appropriate. Pursuing every legal avenue is appropriate. But trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness.”

My pleasure, Mr. President. Joe Biden must not be allowed to "win" election by "buying" illegal alien block votes via amnesty & citizenship promise to 11+ million illegal aliens.



IMHO, if only lawful votes by eligible Americans counted, you won electoral college & reelection. https://t.co/AE2Ctsi3yH December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump thanked Brooks in a tweet for backing his claim that the election was rigged.

Since 1887, there has been only two incidents were Congress challenged the Electoral College. There was a constitutional amendment by the Senate in 1969 that would have dismantled the Electoral College, and another incident in 2005 where Ohio’s electoral votes were challenged by the late Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones (D-Ohio) and former Sen. Barbara Boxer ( D-Calif.). Both objections were denied.

“The fact remains that a large percentage of the American public does not view the 2020 election result as legitimate because of apparent irregularities that have not been fully examined,” Johnson said in a statement.

Election experts have noted that the idea of widespread fraud should be dismissed, though Trump’s legal team is adamant that President-elect Joe Biden winning key battleground states is worthy of further investigation.

On Dec. 14, the Electoral College will cast their votes.

