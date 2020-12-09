Delaware US Attorney’s Office investigating Hunter Biden’s tax affairs

The FBI halted the probe while Joe Biden was running for president



Hunter Biden is under a federal investigation relating to his taxes, and it does not involve his father, President-elect Joe Biden.

Federal prosecutors in Delaware are working with the IRS Criminal Investigation agency and the FBI to seek subpoenas and interviews that offer further insight into Hunter’s alleged criminal violations of tax and money laundering laws.

The investigation was opened in late 2018, long before President Donald Trump and allies like Attorney General William Barr attempted to weaponize the case in the 2020 election, The New York Times reported.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement Wednesday. “I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”

Biden and his associates may have violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, specifically in China, according to two people briefed on the probe, CNN reported. Another anonymous source told the outlet that the FBI believes Hunter’s China dealings compromised the agency’s intelligence.

In October, one of the first to report about Hunter’s investigation was Sinclair Broadcast Group, a conservative local news media conglomerate.

Former New York Mayor and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani tried to spark media and public outrage with tales of a questionably obtained laptop belonging to Hunter.

theGrio previously reported, Trump, labelling the Biden family a “criminal enterprise,” said Hunter’s laptop — which was found at a Delaware repair shop — contained incriminating emails, and, according to the New York Post, were provided by Giuliani.

Apparently, some of Giuliani’s claims about the content of the laptop was verified by the FBI. The content is said to be similar to the information that was shared with the FBI last year, according to one witness, per CNN.

The FBI reportedly halted the probe into Hunter’s tax affairs while his father was running for presidnet.

President-elect Biden’s political opponents are convinced that once he takes office, he will intervene in his son’s legal drama and the controversy will be buried.

