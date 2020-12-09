Melania Trump reportedly ‘wants to go home’ following election loss

The president losing re-election to Joe Biden might have negatively impacted his relationship with his wife

Sources close to Melania Trump claim the first lady is ready to move on with her post-White House life, and possibly without her husband.

President Donald Trump losing re-election to Joe Biden might have greatly impacted his relationship with his wife, who reportedly wants to return to New York City instead of the family’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

“She just wants to go home,” an anonymous source told CNN , possibly referring to Trump Tower in New York.

Last year, Trump and Melania filed separate “declarations of domicile” in Florida, USA Today reported, meaning the president legally moved his residency from Manhattan to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, but his wife did not. When asked how Melania felt about Trump’s possible run for the presidency in 2024, the source said the idea “might not go over well.”

Some Melania insiders claim she wants to focus on her legacy, perhaps write a book similar to Michelle Obama’s memoir, “Becoming,” and Laura Bush’s memoir, “Spoken from the Heart.” According to CNN, the former model is interested in writing a photo-centric coffee table book either about the history of White House hospitality or the design projects she completed while in office. One of her final duties before leaving the White House was selecting the administration’s official china.

Lighting the National Christmas Tree is one of America's oldest holiday traditions. @POTUS & I were honored to virtually join @NatlParkService & @NationalParkFdn for their 98th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/7ZU0OKXkFW — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 6, 2020

“Mrs. Trump is focused on her role as first lady. Monday she unveiled her most current effort in preserving the White House by announcing the completion of the tennis pavilion. She also recently unveiled a new piece of art in the newly renovated Rose Garden. Her office just revealed this year’s Christmas décor. Her schedule remains full with her duties as a mother, wife and first lady of the United States,” Melania’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

The first lady has not completely turned her nose up to life in Mar-A-Lago, as she and Trump’s 14-year-old son Barron will be attending school in Florida after being transferred out of the private school he was attending for the past three years in Maryland.

