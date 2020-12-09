Michigan teacher under fire for asking students how they’d ‘punish’ slave

The question from the Michigan teacher offended Jaala Holt, a mother of one of the students

Loading the player...

A Michigan teacher is getting heat after putting a question about the appropriate way to discipline a slave on a recent assignment.

Read More: Texas contests election results in Michigan, Pennsylvania in new lawsuit

A Detroit mother is concerned and upset after her daughter’s 7th grade teacher thought it was appropriate to ask students the best way to discipline slaves, per WXYZ news.

“I never want my daughter to feel that way again, the way she felt this morning,” said Jaala Holt, the girl’s mother.

“It was weird and uncomfortable,” said 7th grader Jade of Frost Middle School in Livonia in regards to how she felt about her course work to the outlet.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“I read the question and typed my answer,” Jade said. “It was there will be no punishment because I do not believe in slavery.”

The question read, “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him you are not my master. How will you punish this slave?”

Read More: Michigan’s COVID-19 outbreak cancels game against Ohio State

The school issued a statement obtained by 7 Action News which read:

“Concerns from a parent were brought to our attention this morning, and we have reviewed a social studies assignment given to three classes of our seventh-grade students. We recognize the assignment in question was not constructed appropriately, as we believe in the importance of approaching topics of slavery in any era of world history with the utmost care and consideration.”

Holt is not satisfied with the outcome and believed staff should undergo cultural sensitivity training. Despite the fact that assignment came from the teacher, Holt said they are not solely at fault.

The mother said, “everything has to be approved before it’s given to the children. So, for whomever approved this inappropriate question for 7th graders, I find it asinine for me.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

