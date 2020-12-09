Twista under fire after sharing offensive post about Gabourey Sidibe

A now-deleted meme Twista shared featured side-by-side images of Sidibe and model Bernice Burgos.

Loading the player...

Chicago rapper Twista earned a fiery clapback after posting a disparaging meme about actress Gabourey Sidibe.

In a now-deleted meme, he shared side-by-side images of Sidibe and model Bernice Burgos.

Rapper Twista (above) is catching criticism for sharing a now-deleted, side-by-side image of actress Gabourey Sidibe and model Bernice Burgos on social media. (Photo by Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images)

The post, which is viral and did not originate with the rapper, compares two fictional women.

Option A is a financially stable woman with no children, her own house, and a car that features an unflattering image of Sidibe. Option B is a woman with no job who has no car, three children by three men and 12,000 followers on Instagram. It features a flattering image of Burgos.

Gabourey Sidibe was not playing with Twista for sharing this viral post pic.twitter.com/OlfEeBSHy2 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 9, 2020

The viral post reads, “Who y’all choosing? Don’t lie.”

Twista shared the image with the caption: “Who y’all choosing A or B.”

Sidibe commented on the post, saying, “Wow. I um… gee. @twistagmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005. But good luck with option B!”

Read More: Nipsey Hussle’s estate assessed at more than $4M

The Precious star’s fiancé, Brandon Frankel, also commented: “C YOU NEED A JOB.”

Other social media users also remarked on the irony of Twista — who is also overweight — sharing a post that shames Sidibe.

“Sadly Twista making fun of gabby size doesn’t surprise me I’ve seen/heard big guys do that before and I never understood it,” one wrote.

Read More: Anita Hill launching app aimed at holding abusers accountable

Twista later spoke exclusively to The Shade Room, where he apologized for the post.

“My apologies to anyone that took offense to it,” he said. “I was traveling most of the day when I saw the mistake, I immediately had it taken down,” Twista said. “I don’t know her directly but my sincere apologies to her.”

Read More: Harris, Abrams selected for Forbes’ ‘most powerful women’ list

Sidibe recently notified fans of her engagement to Frankel, a talent manager.

“He is the partner I thought I was too independent to need,” she wrote in her Instagram announcement. “I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

