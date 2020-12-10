Nearly 30 Michigan House staffers test positive for virus after Giuliani visit

Eight representatives and 21 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19

After Rudy Giuliani testified maskless for hours in the Michigan House of Chambers, more than 30 people have contracted the coronavirus.

According to Gideon D’Assandro, communications director and press secretary for Speaker of the House in Michigan, eight representatives and 21 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to WLNS. The news comes days after Giuliani tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

The timing of the infections within the Michigan House of Representatives remains unknown, and it has not been confirmed that any of the positive cases came after Giuliani’s visit on Dec. 2, when he testified about election fraud allegations, NBC News reports.

a drunk woman is trump team’s star witness in michigan pic.twitter.com/qGxEI3hp2G — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) December 3, 2020

Linda Vail, a health officer at Ingham County Health Department, believes Giuliani was contagious during his testimony, and those in attendance should quarantine, NBC affiliate WDIV reports.

Safety officials have launched an investigation over “possible workplace violations” following an employee complaint.

theGrio previously reported, Trump revealed on Twitter that Giuliani tested positive for the coronavirus on Dec. 6. The former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss.

The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump’s orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Last month, Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, a special assistant to Trump, said he tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, he tweeted that his father had “improved significantly over the last 48 hours.”

“Thank you for all the prayers for my Dad,” he tweeted. “He’s improved significantly over the last 48 hours and continues to get better. I can’t get him off the phone for the last day; the man never stops working!”

Giuliani himself tweeted on Sunday that he was “getting great care and feeling good” and “recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

