Pee Wee football coach punches child, 9, in the face twice in viral video

The circulating clip shows coach Alexis Cobb angrily hitting a player for the Savannah Gators during a championship game.

An adult 9U football coach in Georgia was seen in a viral video aggressively punching a child at least two times.

In the video, the angry man appears to aggressively deliver a hard right-hand punch to the child’s helmet twice. He also grabs the boy and shakes him while another adult stands nearby. A third man comes over to the situation but does not intervene.

A screen shot shows youth football coach Alexis Cobb seconds after he slaps a nine-year-old player for the 9U Savannah Gators during the American Youth Football National Championships.

One tweet of the video calls the interaction “pure cowardice.”

The incident happened during a game of the 9U Savannah Gators, which means the boy was nine years old. It happened during play at the American Youth Football National Championships in Kissimmee, Florida.

The coach, identified as Alexis Cobb, posted a video apology on Facebook in the comments of the team page, but he expressed regret only for reprimanding the child in public.

“I’mma apologize for my actions about what took place today,” Cobb wrote. “At the end of the day I am a man and I’m not going to make no excuses for what I did. I was wrong.”

“I shouldn’t have disciplined [the child] in public,” he added. “I should’ve waited ’til we got back. At the end of the day, I apologize to him, the kids, the city, and my family back at home. I do apologize.”

He also apologized to the boy’s parents, saying they have already forgiven him.

A commenter on a Facebook post of the video remarked that a fellow coach later maintained Cobb had been banned from coaching in the AYF for life and says he’s also facing charges in Florida, which has not been confirmed.

One Twitter user commented, “This is the problem with youth football, you have idiots like this coach that produce players with behavioral issues on the field. He should (be) banned from even watching youth sports!!! Praying for these kids.”

Another wrote, “This is assault, this coward is scaring young athletes for life. Youth Football should promote football, fundamentals, sportsmanship, and respect. Stop this person, don’t call him a coach.”

