5 holiday films featuring familiar faces to watch this weekend

Jennifer Freeman, Candiace Dillard, and Tamera Mowry-Housley take on the holidays

Loading the player...

If you’re still looking for some fun, holiday flicks to help ease you into the Christmas spirit, there are a ton of new offerings headed your way.

Old favorites and new faces are starring in several upcoming features that should be on your radar if you’re looking for some melanated magic this season.

Read More: 5 holiday films to watch on Netflix to get you in the Christmas spirit

You may remember Jennifer Freeman from her role as “Claire” on My Wife and Kids but now she’s all grown up and starring in several holiday films.

“The holidays are supposed to be a happy time and unfortunately things are different for all of us this year, so I’m excited to bring a little holiday humor and love with a good ole fashion movie night that you can enjoy with your family or by yourself, with a glass of wine, some popcorn and you can escape with all 3 of my Christmas movies,” she said in a statement.

Read More: 5 magical, melanated holiday films to watch this weekend

Here are a few you to add to your watch list:

Christmas Lottery

The film that stars Reginald VelJohnson, Asia’h Epperson, Brave Williams, RHOP’s Candiace Dillard Bassett, Kay-Megan Washington, Lorenzo “Renny” Cromwell, Terayle Hill, and Phylicia Morgan debuts December 12 on BET and BET Her.

The drama from Angela Burt-Murray (Games People Play) is about a father who requested his three estranged daughters, Diedre, Nicole, and Tammy, to come home for Christmas for a big announcement…he has won a $10-million-dollar lottery!

To get their share, the sisters must repair their broken relationship. But when their dementia-stricken mother, Diane, forgets where she hid the ticket, the Davenport’s are now in a race to find the ticket and fix their family all before Christmas.

Christmas Comes Twice

This Hallmark Channel flick stars Tamera Mowry-Housley and Sheryl Lee Ralph and premieres on December 13. In it, Emily (Mowry-Housley) is a top newscaster who has achieved her career dreams but still has regrets about the guy who got away five years earlier.

When the Christmas carnival comes to town, a ride around the carousel takes her magically back in time to the carnival five years before…giving her a second chance at love before she must return to Christmas present.

The Business of Christmas

The Business of Christmas is streaming now on BET+. It follows a family that is losing their toy business and realizes that their generational legacy will be lost forever if they don’t figure out what to do. The film featured Daphne Reid, Roger Guenveur Smith, and Jennifer Freeman.

Beaus of Holly

The film features Jennifer Freeman alongside Johnny Pacar and Michael Copon. It highlights Holly, a Type A personality, who proposes to her boyfriend, who sadly breaks up with her and goes back to his ex.

Holly still has to go on the engagement trip she originally planned for them, but she ends up finding true love along the adventure. Beaus of Holly premieres Dec. 12th on ION Television.

The Christmas Kiss

Jennifer Freeman is joined by Golden Brooks and Laila Odom in The Christmas Kiss, premiering on December 12 on BET+. The film follows a quirky assistant who receives a makeover from her girlfriends the same night she bumps into her boss’s boyfriend in the elevator. Neither of them knows who each other are, but when he finally figures out who she, is the unexpected happens in the lane of love.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

