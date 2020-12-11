Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff to teach at Georgetown Law

Before his wife's election, Emhoff was a Los Angeles entertainment and media attorney. He'll teach the same types of law.

America’s first Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will teach at the Georgetown Law Institute next spring.

Emhoff will serve as a Distinguished Visitor from Practice and a Distinguished Fellow at Georgetown Law.

In this August photo, Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, appear on stage after she delivered her acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Before the election of his wife, Emhoff was an entertainment and media attorney in Los Angeles. He will be teaching the same types of law at the prestigious school.

“I’ve long wanted to teach and serve the next generation of young lawyers,” Emhoff said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Georgetown community.”

Emhoff took a leave of absence from DLA Piper law firm once Harris was added to the presidential ticket in August. He will be leaving the company permanently before Inauguration Day.

Future First Lady Jill Biden will also continue to work when she enters the White House. Dr. Biden is an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College.

Politico reports this will be the first time in history that the spouses of both the president and vice-president plan to work outside of their political roles.

The first and second spouses usually choose projects to support during their loved one’s time in office. For Dr. Biden, it was working with military families. Emhoff has yet to identify what his focus will be.

“This role at Georgetown will be separate and apart from his official role as the second gentleman, and Mr. Emhoff continues to work with the Biden-Harris transition team to develop the portfolio he will focus on to support the work of the administration,” a transition official with knowledge of the decision told Politico.

In previous interviews, Emhoff has identified access to justice as something about which he is passionate.

Emhoff and Harris, who were introduced by mutual friends, have been married since 2014.

