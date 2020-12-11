Ice Cube, Magic Johnson and more speak on death of Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister

'Rest In Peace Tiny Lister,' tweeted the son of late comic-actor John Witherspoon. 'Dad always enjoyed working with you.'

Stars are sharing tributes to pro wrestler-turned-actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 62.

“RIP Tiny ‘Deebo’ Lister,” Ice Cube tweeted about his friend and co-star in Friday, the 1995 now-classic comedy. “America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off-camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

Tommy “Tiny” Lister is shown attending The 2014 ESPYs at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles. An array of celebrities are sharing their tributes to the actor, who died Wednesday. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

“I’m dedicating my page today as a Tribute to my close friend, ‘Tiny Lister’ aka Debo, aka Zeus, aka Cleatus… Gone far to (sic) soon. Rest easy Big Homie. Love U,” Ice-T wrote.

I lost another very close friend yesterday. My homie Tiny Lister passed away…. I’m speechless. We did many films together and were close personal friends.. RIP Debo. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mulfpp9LAw — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 11, 2020

“Rest In Peace to my good friend of over 30 years, Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister. Sending prayer to his family and loved ones,” wrote Earvin “Magic” Johnson, who appeared with Lister in the iconic 1992 music video for Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time.”

Rest In Peace to my good friend of over 30 years, Tommy “Tiny” Lister. Sending prayer to his family and loved ones. 🙏🏾 December 11, 2020

J.D. Witherspoon, son of late actor John Witherspoon, who also starred with Lister in Friday, said, “Rest In Peace Tiny Lister, my Dad always enjoyed working with you. Take care of each other up there. #RIPDeebo.”

Rest In Peace Tiny Lister, my Dad always enjoyed working with you.



Take care of each other up there.#RIPDeebo pic.twitter.com/sm6SxCGQUv — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) December 11, 2020

“Tiny Lister RIP. Such a sweet funny man. He will be terribly missed,” wrote Adam Sandler, who cast Lister in his 2000 comic-fantasy, Little Nicky.

“Most of you remember him best as Deebo. But my first and fondest memories of Tiny Lister was when he was Zeus and wrecked Hulk Hogan. #RIP,” wrote journalist Andreas Hale.

Content producer Josiah Johnson noted that Lister always showed love to his native Los Angeles.

Lister was found unconscious in his home on Thursday and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. His cause of death is yet unknown. An autopsy will be performed.

