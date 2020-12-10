Disney confirms Chadwick Boseman won’t be replaced as T’Challa in ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Ryan Coogler will direct the sequel due out in July 2022

Disney finally revealed some details about the Black Panther sequel during the company’s Investor Day on Thursday.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that the original film’s late star, Chadwick Boseman will not be recast as King T’Challa in the highly-anticipated follow up. The second Black Panther film will continue to explore “the world of Wakanda and the rich characters introduced in the first film.”

Disney also confirmed the film’s release date is July 8, 2022. Ryan Coogler will return to write and direct.

You will always be our King. pic.twitter.com/6yfKb913rI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 31, 2020

Fans have been wondering how Marvel would handle the death of Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August at the age of 43.

After his death, his family revealed the actor had been battling the disease since 2016 and was undergoing treatment throughout his work on several films including Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and the upcoming Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Last week, Boseman was honored posthumously with the Hero of the Ages Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special. His Avengers costars, Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. delivered a touching tribute while presenting the award.

“Chadwick will forever be known as the Black Panther, but he also painted incredibly powerful portrayals of iconic and influential real men who changed the world,” Cheadle said. “He brought humanity and truth to the portrayal of people that felt larger than life, and he did it in a way that honored their memories.”

Stars of the original Black Panther including Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, are expected to return for the second installment but no further details have been made available yet.

