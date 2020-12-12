Actress Carol Sutton dies from coronavirus complications

Sutton was a veteran stage, television, and film actress

New Orleans native and actress Carol Sutton died from COVID-19 complications on Friday, Dec. 11 at the age of 76.

In a statement released by New Orleans mayor, LaToya Cantrell on Saturday, Sutton spent her final months in the hospital being treated for coronavirus.

The veteran stage, television, and film actress recently made guest appearances in Lovecraft Country and Queen Sugar. She was also featured in films like Steel Magnolias, Monster’s Ball, and Ray.

Carol Sutton attends the premiere of STX’s “Poms” at Regal LA Live on May 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

“The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV — whether it’s Treme or Claws, but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with fellow cast and crew in productions such as 4000 Miles and A Raisin in the Sun,” Cantrell said.

As per WDSU6, Sutton’s death comes nearly a week after another New Orleans stage legend, Sharri Marina, died.

Sutton, whose career spanned over half a century, was born in New Orleans in 1933. She began her acting career in the late 1960s with the city’s Dashiki Project Theatre, which aimed to present “an accurate portrayal of the Black experience for the Black community.”

After hearing about Sutton’s passing, Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay tweeted in remembrance, “On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, ‘Stare at the Same Fires.'”

On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, “Stare at the Same Fires.” We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/OMbRExLvMz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 12, 2020

“We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power,” DuVernay continued.

According to nola.com, the recipient of several Big Easy awards, Sutton received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

She leaves behind a son, Archie Sutton, Jr., and a daughter, Aunya Sutton. Funeral arrangements have not been completed at this time.

