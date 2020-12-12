Blue Ivy makes Grammy history with recent nomination

Blue Ivy is one of the youngest Grammy nominees in history

Blue Ivy Carter, the eight-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, has become one of the youngest Grammy nominees in history.

According to Billboard, the talented youngster wasn’t listed when the nominees for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Nov. 23, but was added for best music video for her mother’s “Brown Skin Girl” on Dec. 11.

(L-R) Recording artist Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and recording artist Beyonce attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

The youngest Grammy nominee and winner is Leah Peasall of the Peasall Sisters. Eight years old at the time, Peasall was one of the credited artists on the O Brother, Where Art Thou soundtrack, a 2001 winner for album of the year.

Deleon Richards, who was 8 1/2 at the time, is the youngest performer to receive an individual nomination for the 1985 Grammy Award for best soul/gospel performance female, for her album, Deleon.

Blue Ivy will turn nine on January 7 — 24 days before the Grammy Award ceremony. Despite her youth, she is no stranger to receiving recognition for her work. She won an NAACP Image Award for outstanding duo, group, or collaboration for “Brown Skin Girl,” and a Soul Train Award for video of the year for “Brown Skin Girl.” She shared both of these awards with her mom, Saint Jhn and Wizkid.

The way Blue Ivy is already the most legendary musician of all time… Appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 when she was 1 week old, Grammy nominated at 8, potentially a Grammy Winner at 9 pic.twitter.com/jzUsMfxZhU — yoncemyname (@yoncemyname) December 12, 2020

Being the child of Grammy royalty, it is not surprising that Blue Ivy is following in her parents’ footsteps. This year Jay-Z tied Quincy Jones as the most nominated person in Grammy history with 80 nods to his name. With 79 nominations, Beyoncé tied former Beatle, Paul McCartney this year.

Billboard reported that the Recording Academy confirmed Blue Ivy’s nomination by quoting Grammy rules. “In order for a featured artist to be recognized as a nominee, 1) the artist must be credited and recognized as a featured artist, and 2) there must be a significant performance and artistic contribution by the featured artist beyond what might be considered merely accompaniment.”

From the Academy’s point of view, Blue Ivy meets those requirements.

