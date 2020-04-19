Blue Ivy's at-home science experiment illustrates how soap and water can help prevent the spread of coronavirus

The children are our future, but Blue Ivy Carter is proving that they can impact the present as well.

The daughter of Grammy Award-winning couple Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) showed a simple science experiment in a video to illustrate how washing your hands helps during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tina Lawson, Blue Ivy’s grandmother and Beyoncé’s mother, posted the clip to Instagram Saturday. The eight-year-old mixed different soaps in a small bowl, along with water and pepper in a separate bowl with the pepper representing coronavirus. She swirled a finger in the soap mixture, dipped it into the bowl of pepper and water, and the pepper spread to the outer rim of the bowl.

“My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus,” Lawson wrote in the post.

“This is why it’s very important to wash your hands,” Blue Ivy said. “Because if you wash your hands they’ll stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty you might get sick.”

“I hope you guys are staying safe. Wash your hands extra and please stay at home. Love y’all,” she said.

Blue Ivy’s DIY experiment post came on the heels of her crooner mother’s own video statement during the “Global Citizen Together at Home” television concert Saturday. She addressed the fact that COVID-19, the deadly disease caused by coronavirus, has had a dire impact on Black American communities due to pre-existing health disparities and the high proportion of Black people employed in workplaces deemed essential as reasons for their vulnerability.

“African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis,” Beyonce stated, as reported by The New York Times. “This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”