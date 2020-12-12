Snoop Dogg criticizes Cardi B’s ‘WAP,’ Offset responds

Offset said he thinks men should stop telling women what to do

Loading the player...

Snoop Dogg is another male rapper voicing his critique of Cardi B’s hit single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

In a virtual interview with Julissa Bermudez for Central Ave on Thursday, the veteran rapper shared his take on the controversial single

“Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination,” the 49-year-old rapper said. “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.”

Snoop continued by saying that music like this amongst female rappers is becoming too fashionable and that something as intimate as the subject of “WAP” should be treated more sacredly.

Read More: MC Lyte is here for Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and ‘WAP’

“That should be a woman’s prized possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold on to. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it,” Snoop continued.

This is what @SnoopDogg actually said about the whole @iamcardib #wap thing.

As a father of two young girls, it’s hard not to agree.

Not sure why he’s getting so much heat. Am I a prude? It’s not the art itself, it’s the type of influence we allow it to have. Or something. pic.twitter.com/XPJHst5kSf — Pickle (@Denteen8) December 13, 2020

When Bermudez shifted the conversation to his 21-year-old daughter Cori Broadus, he said there’s an obvious difference in their generations.

“She may be doing the ‘WAP’ or, you know what I’m saying, a part of the ‘WAP,’ but I can’t be mad at her cause it’s her generation, you know what I’m saying?” he said.

He commends Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for expressing themselves but worries about the impression it’ll make on younger women when it comes to their bodies and sexuality.

Read More: Charley Pride, country music’s first Black star, dies at 86

According to TMZ, Offset said that although he has a lot of love for Snoop, he thinks men should stop telling women what to do. He went on to mention the obvious double standard that prevails in the rap community.

Snoop Dogg is calling @iamcardib and @theestallion's WAP trash, but he spent most of his career perpetuating the objectification of women in his music, videos and performances. At the 2003 MTV awards, Snoop had women on leashes, now he's hating because they're dominating Hip-Hop. — Grande Capo (@VoLinxx) December 12, 2020

The conversation lead to debates on Twitter with some agreeing with his stance while others called out the hypocrisy.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

