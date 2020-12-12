MC Lyte is here for Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and ‘WAP’

Exclusive: MC Lyte tells theGrio 'it's the people's music and it's what they want'

MC Lyte was the first woman in hip hop to drop a full album back in the ’80s so when theGrio asked the legend her thoughts on the new generation of rapping ladies, she instantly got excited.

The pioneering MC recently took time to speak with us about the controversial track “WAP,”, which new female rappers she is a fan of, and even dished on what has been keeping her busy during the quarantine.

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

“It’s the people’s music and it’s what they want,” says Lyte from Los Angeles about “WAP.” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collaborated on the song back in August and it instantly became a trending topic due to its racy lyrics and content. New women in hip hop have also been lambasted by hip hop veterans who labeled them as “stripper rappers.”

But Lyte says “there is a time and a place for everything.” She explains there is no hold on music and says if people are listening that means they are finding it entertaining.

“When I looked online people were having such a good time with it [WAP] during the quarantine and everyone listening to the song and dancing to the song they were not taking it nowhere near as serious as everyone on the sidelines talking about it.”

She adds, “sometimes I think we take things a bit too seriously.”

Cardi B, Megan thee Stallion (Atlantic Records/ WAP video)

When it comes to her favorite new lady spitters, she shouts out Megan Thee Stallion, Tierra Whack, and Rapsody. She gushes over Megan’s new hit ‘Body’ and begins to recite the chorus, “Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody.” She says only The Stallion could pull off such a track. “When you have a body like that you better go ahead and do your thing,” she says.

Lyte has been keeping her body-ody-ody busy as well. She says quarantine allowed her to get a lot of work done. She recently dropped a Choice Mix for Red Bull Radio, which is an hour long richly curated playlist of timeless hits featuring Lyte herself, Queen Latifah, Cardi B, Keyshia Cole, Beyoncé, and many more.

She also talks about her upcoming series Partners in Rhyme, a new scripted series based on the latter part of the MC’s life. In the 7 episode series, Lyte is tasked with mentoring an artist who has millions of social media followers but lacks decorum. She says the show is heavily focused on mentorship and we asked what advice she has for her fellow female rappers coming up today.

“Surround yourself with good people, the right people, knowledgeable and integral people that will speak the truth at all costs so you don’t end up in a place that you shouldn’t be.”

When it comes to finding your tribe she suggests, “you have to go with your gut and your heart. People will always show you who they are by their behavior and actions. So I would say watch and pray for discernment, God delivers, you just have to open your mouth and ask.”

Partners in Rhyme is set to drop in October of 2021.

