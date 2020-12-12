Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister battled with COVID-19 symptoms in final interview

Tommy was optimistic about the upcoming holidays and planned to spend time with his family

Loading the player...

Tommy “Tiny” Lister died on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive at his California home. His final interview was on Dec. 4 interview with Brandon Jay. Lister wore a mask and struggled to speak and continuously cleared his throat.

“I’m taking that vaccine. I’m taking it,” Lister said. “I’ve got work to do especially for the kingdom of Jesus Christ.”

A voice in the background asked if it was best to wait for others to take the vaccine first before Lister tried it.

He responded, “Obama, Bush, and Clinton are taking it together to show everybody. So, that’s a wrap. Three presidents.”

Read More: Former Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith receives Trumpet Award

He was also optimistic about the upcoming holidays, planning to go home and spend Christmas with his daughter, Faith.

“Mr. Lister’s death appears to be of natural causes but will ultimately be determined by the Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a official statement.

Lister’s manager Cindy Cowan, confirmed that he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms. He was 62.

Tiny Lister attends the Ma-Me Mogul Productions, Webber Films & Muddy Water Films Presents: Dear Frank movie premiere starring Brian White & Claudia Jordan with featured music from DJ XO! at Raleigh Studios on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Muddy Waters Pictures/Webber Films)

Cowan told CNN that he had difficulties breathing and felt weak, causing him to cancel his appearance on the set of a new movie.

Lister reportedly felt sick over a week ago. Cowan said friends and family were worried on Thursday when they hadn’t heard from him the night before and that their calls went unanswered.

Read More: NBA star LeBron James named TIME’s Athlete of the Year

According to TMZ, Lister tested positive for COVID-19 in August and was high risk due to having type 2 diabetes. He reportedly feared catching the virus again.

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

Rapper and former Friday co-star Ice Cube remembered Lister as “America’s favorite bully” and thanked him for “being a good dude at heart.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

