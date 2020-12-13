Former staffer accuses Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment

'If people weren't deathly afraid of him, they'd be saying the same thing,' said Lindsey Boylan

Business Insider reported that a former aide of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo accused him of sexual harassment during her employment.

Lindsey Boylan, a Democratic candidate for Manhattan Borough President, worked for the governor from 2015 to 2018 as the Deputy Secretary for Economic Development and Special Advisor according to her LinkedIn profile.

She issued a series on tweets in which she said she would “give voice to the voiceless.”

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks,” Boylan said in a tweet. “Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”

Boylan continued, “Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one. And I know I am not the only woman.”

She expressed her anger and said she hates men like Cuomo who “abuse their power.”

Boylan noted that her first experience with sexual harassment was witnessing what her mother had to endure when her boss “isolated her and kissed her.”

“It was then how I learned how hard it is for women,” Boylan said. “How hard this world can be for us when we are trying to be taken seriously and help out community. How easily jerks can destroy the lives of women.”

On Dec. 5, Boylan issued tweets describing Cuomo’s work environment as the “most toxic” and “if people weren’t deathly afraid of him, they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories.

Aditya Mukerjee tweeted in support, saying, “She is not the first woman to tell me that she was sexually harassed by @NYGovCuomo. She’s simply the first brave enough to speak openly about it.”

It’s been reported that President-elect Joe Biden is considering Cuomo for Attorney General, an idea she warns against.

“I saw how he wielded power for years. He takes advantage of people, including me. I hope @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris don’t do this.”

