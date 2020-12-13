Trump says ‘it’s not over’ after Supreme Court dismisses case

62 percent of registered voters feel the election is 'over and settled'

Despite the Supreme Court dismissing Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the election in four battleground states, President Donald Trump says that his fight is “not over.”

According to The Washington Post, Trump appeared in a Fox News interview with host Brian Kilmeade on Saturday morning where he continued to promote his claims of election fraud and spoke about his intention to continue challenging the electoral college vote.

“No, it’s not over. We keep going and we’re going to continue to go forward. We have numerous local cases,” Trump said.

He continued to insist it was “a rigged election” while referencing Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.

“This wasn’t like a close election,” Trump said. “You look at Georgia. We won Georgia big. We won Pennsylvania big. We won Wisconsin big. We won it big.” Biden won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

MOST CORRUPT ELECTION IN U.S. HISTORY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

The electoral college meets on Monday and ballots will be transmitted to Congress, who will officially count the votes on Jan. 6.

When Kilmeade began asking Trump about whether or not he would attend Biden’s inauguration next month, he declined to answer, saying, “I don’t want to to talk about that.”

On Twitter, the president criticized Supreme Court for their lack of merit in “the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated.”

The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America. All they were interested in is “standing”, which makes it very difficult for the President to present a case on the merits. 75,000,000 votes! December 12, 2020

In a recent CBS News poll, 62 percent of registered voters feel the election is “over and settled” and that it’s “time to move on.”

Eighty-two percent of Trump voters on the other hand, believe that Biden’s win over Trump is illegitimate.

