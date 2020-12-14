Full-length trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ ‘Bridgerton’ released

The show is set to drop Christmas Day on Netflix

Shondaland has a new contender for their next big hit and this time, it’s on Netflix. The full-length trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton was released this morning and gave fans an exciting tease for the new series set to debut next week.

Rhimes’ highly profiled move to Netflix was announced over three years ago, and now we are finally getting a taste of what she’s been cooking up over at Shondaland for the streaming giant. Rhimes is an Executive Producer on Bridgerton, a period drama based on a best-selling romance novel series by author Julia Quinn.

Read More: Shonda Rhimes shares Disneyland pass incident that made her move to Netflix

The trailer begins with a familiar voice of none other than the incomparable Dame Julie Andrews saying, “all is fair in love and war,” and if this trailer is any indication, all will be fair and certainly scandalous in this TV series.

Netflix’s official synopsis of Bridgerton states, “Inspired by the bestselling novels, the series follows Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. As her pursuit of love unravels, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts criticisms on Daphne who has caught the eye of London’s most desirable duke…”

The series stars Phoebe Dynevor as leading lady Daphne Bridgerton, British-Zimbabwean actor Regé-Jean Page as Simon Bassett, and Andrews as Lady Whistledown, a character fans have already compared to another iconic mystery TV character: Gossip Girl.

Gather yourselves because the Bridgerton trailer is here. And it is GOOD. Do what you need to do to prepare for December 25 because it’s right around the corner, people. #bridgertonnetflix pic.twitter.com/rMS5KBPjG6 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) December 14, 2020

Read More: Shonda Rhimes boldly talks Netflix deal: “I am the highest paid show runner in television”

Rhimes herself took to twitter this morning to join her fans in the hype of the series, telling people “Do what you need to do to prepare for December 25 because it’s right around the corner, people.”

Watch the trailer for Bridgerton below.

