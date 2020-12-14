Tyler Perry to donate $100K to Kenneth Walker defense fund

The GoFundMe page launched in November 2020

Loading the player...

On Sunday afternoon, Tyler Perry generously donated $100,000 to the legal defense fund of Kenneth Walker. Walker is the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, who was tragically shot and killed by the police in her own home on March 13, 2020.

The GoFundMe page was launched in November 2020 to support Walker in his legal defenses against Officer Jonathan Mattingly, who is currently suing Walker for assault, battery, and “emotional distress.”

Walker, a licensed-gun owner, shot Mattingly in the leg when the police raided Taylor’s apartment & ultimately killed her.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Read More: Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron appears to dodge Breonna Taylor questions during podcast

The GoFundMe page reads, “Kenny Walker witnessed his girlfriend’s death at the hands of police officers, was intimidated and targeted by the LMPD before charges were later dismissed and has been through hell since. Now one of the officers on the raid that killed Kenny’s girlfriend is suing him for assault and “emotional distress.”

Breonna Taylor and boyfriend, Kenneth Walker (Photo: Family of Breonna Taylor)

Perry, known for his many philanthropic efforts, donated to the recently launched GoFundMe on Sunday.

Paid in four separate transactions (two donations of $10,000, one of $50,000, and another $30,000), Perry gave the fund the bump it needed to pass its $100,000 goal.

Read More: Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry sign on to ‘Sister Act 3’

Jacob Romines, the son of Walker’s attorney, Steve Romines, launched the page. In his statement, he shares, “I’m making this GoFundMe because while Kenny’s case against the LMPD falls under a contingency fee arrangement, Kenny’s defense against Mattingly’s lawsuit does not, and Kenny shouldn’t pay a dime for this.”

To learn more about the lawsuit, Walker’s defense fund and to make a donation, you can visit the Kenneth Walker’s Legal Defense Fund page.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

