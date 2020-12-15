LeBron James’ foundation to build multi-purpose community hub in Akron

'I’m excited to open a space that puts everything we want to offer them under one roof.'

The LeBron James Family Foundation has announced plans to open a community gathering hub called “House Three Thirty” in the NBA star’s hometown of Akron, Ohio.

JPMorgan Chase, Dick’s Sporting Goods, J.M. Smucker and Old El Paso are partnering with House Three Thirty to offer vital resources for families and the community, such as financial health programming and job training, Sports Illustrated reports.

“Our main goal in everything we do is to support and prepare our families for a better future,” James said in a news release. “And this concept, House Three Thirty, is the next step of that journey.”

The foundation is named after Akron’s area code and will be located in The Tangier entertainment venue, three blocks from James’ I Promise School, which reportedly has over 450 students. Over the summer, James announced the I Promise Village for families in need of transitional housing.

This is our next chapter for the @LJFamFoundation 🚀 I told ya’ll we weren’t done yet in 2020. 😉 https://t.co/AXJ26bYBqm December 15, 2020

theGRIO previously reported, now in its second full year, the I PROMISE school continues to set high marks. Earlier this year it was announced that Kent State University had partnered with the LeBron James Family Foundation to offer free, four-year tuition to eligible students from the I Promise school. Students receiving the scholarships are also eligible to receive free room and board for one year.

House Three Thirty is scheduled to open in 2022. According to the release, the facility will help families develop business experience and build wealth.

“I’m excited to open a space that puts everything we want to offer them under one roof,” said the superstar athlete. “From getting them hands-on job training and financial guidance to having a space for important community events and safe physical activities, this is what we’ve learned our community needs. I can’t wait to see this come to life,” James added.

Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, said “House Three Thirty represents years of us listening to our families and learning what they need,” she explained. “It’s addressing their financial health and giving them the skills they need to contribute to the workforce for a lifetime. Most importantly, it will be a source of pride and sense of belonging for our I Promise family and everyone who wants to be part of our movement to create positive change for generations to come.”

Campbell noted that the House Three Thirty concept “is a game changer for our families, our community, and every community it touches.”

