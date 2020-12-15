Lizzo addresses detox juice cleanse following criticism

Lizzo took to TikTok to clear up the controversy

Even after some backlash, Lizzo is still feeling “Good as Hell,” as she addresses her detox juice cleanse following criticism and backlash.

After a recent trip to Mexico, Lizzo did a 10-day smoothie cleanse and took to TikTok when she was done to share her results with her fans and followers. In a video that now has over 1.1 million views, the singer goes through the steps of the detox, detailing her struggles getting through the program and how she liked it overall. This was eventually met with some backlash over her using her platform to promote “diet culture.”

Lizzo at the 51st annual NAACP Awards. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

In a response to the criticism, Lizzo went back to TikTok yesterday to clear up any misunderstandings and to address the controversial video. The singer captions the video, “Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves.”

In the video, she reveals that normally she is “so afraid of posting things like this online, because as a big girl people just expect if you are doing something for health, you are doing it for dramatic weight loss.”

She explains that she wanted to do the detox as a result of bad eating habits she formed in November, and went on to say “I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results.”

@lizzo Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves ❤️ ♬ original sound – lizzo

She ends the video saying, “I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox, and I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it and every big girl should do whatever the f*ck they want with their bodies.”

The follow-up video seems to have connected with people. Fans have taken to twitter to show their support for Lizzo, recognizing and connecting with her message.

you all lack basic empathy. imagine your body being the subject of constant critique and conversation. i hope lizzo is doing very well and is having a great day today. — zae (@ItsZaeOk) December 14, 2020

