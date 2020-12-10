Lizzo posts vulnerable TikTok video: ‘I’m beautiful, I just don’t feel it’

Lizzo shared that she has had negative thoughts about her body lately

Lizzo is often hailed for being a staunch body positivity advocate but this week the singer opened up about how her own insecurities have affected her lately.

In a recent TikTok video, the 32-year-old confessed to her loyal followers that she has “negative thoughts” regarding her own body image despite all the confident self-love anthems that she’s built her career on.

“I came home and I took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself,” she recalled. “Like, you know, ‘What’s wrong with me? Maybe everything, [and] all the mean things people say about me are true.’ And, you know, ‘Why am I so disgusting?’ And [I was] hating my body.”

“Normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don’t, and that’s okay too,” she continued. “[It’s] normal, and [it happens] to everybody. It happens to the best of us.”

“We are the best of us, and I just have to know that, tomorrow, how I feel in here is gonna change,” she said while pointing to her head. “And I can only hope that it changes for the better.”

“But I know I’m beautiful; I just don’t feel it,” she noted. “But I know I’m gonna get through it.”

As E! News noted, the entertainer was met with a tidal wave of love for her vulnerable admission, with one commenter reminding her, “You have inspired millions of women to actually love their beautiful bodies, to appreciate and love themselves wholly. It’s OK to not be OK. But don’t let strangers’ words tarnish and sour you. You ARE loved, you ARE beautiful and you ARE AMAZING. Keep going babes.”

